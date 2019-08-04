mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil B Rattles His Dreads In The Brand New "Rhode Island" Music Video

Devin Ch
August 04, 2019 11:17
273 Views
02
2
CoverCover

Rhode Island
Lil B

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

Lil B shows love for the busy bees in Providence, Rhode Island.


Let the record show, Lil B came away from a Providence, Rhode Island gig in 2012, a completely different person. Surely, knowing is not your due, those of you who subscribe to Lil B's doctrine of positivity- for every moment is ephemeral in the Based World, every sequence more vivid than the last.

7 years after blessing the stage in Providence, and at least 1 year removed from announcing his adaptation of Victo Hugo's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Based God- the heir apparent is here to honor the past, present, and uncertain future with his "Rhode Island" music video. As always, Lil B does more with less, his music videos are generally ritualistic, and aesthetically, very-very minimal in nature. "Rhode Island" is no different.

As for his imminent for The Hunchback Of Based God, Lil B doesn't say much in that regard- except to flash the mixtape's banner at the onset of the music video. If you're from Rhode Island this is your moment under the sun; don't waste your quarters on a tired old jukebox.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know the Based God, yeah
Catch me out in Rhode Island (swag)
I'ma fuck yo' b-tch till she cryin'
All my young n----s wildin'
Albany, bitch, we gettin' violent.

- Lil B 'The Based God'

Lil B
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  2
  273
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil B based god providence Rhode Island positivity
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil B Rattles His Dreads In The Brand New "Rhode Island" Music Video
02
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject