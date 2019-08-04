Lil B Rattles His Dreads In The Brand New "Rhode Island" Music Video

Let the record show, Lil B came away from a Providence, Rhode Island gig in 2012, a completely different person. Surely, knowing is not your due, those of you who subscribe to Lil B's doctrine of positivity- for every moment is ephemeral in the Based World, every sequence more vivid than the last.

7 years after blessing the stage in Providence, and at least 1 year removed from announcing his adaptation of Victo Hugo's The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Based God- the heir apparent is here to honor the past, present, and uncertain future with his "Rhode Island" music video. As always, Lil B does more with less, his music videos are generally ritualistic, and aesthetically, very-very minimal in nature. "Rhode Island" is no different.

As for his imminent for The Hunchback Of Based God, Lil B doesn't say much in that regard- except to flash the mixtape's banner at the onset of the music video. If you're from Rhode Island this is your moment under the sun; don't waste your quarters on a tired old jukebox.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know the Based God, yeah

Catch me out in Rhode Island (swag)

I'ma fuck yo' b-tch till she cryin'

All my young n----s wildin'

Albany, bitch, we gettin' violent.

- Lil B 'The Based God'