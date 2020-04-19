Lil B Puts Up 100 Tracks On "Gutta Dealership" Tape

In these trying times, the people are surely in need of some positivity in their lives. Thankfully, the music industry is still able to function with the gift of the Internet with many artists using the quarantine as a time to record or release music. That being said, Lil B has returned with a brand new project this week titled, Gutta Dealership. In typical Lil B fashion, the album is stacked with enough tracks for an entire mixtape series. Gutta Dealership has 100 tracks in total with a run time of 6 hours and 46 minutes. Considering that many of us are just in the house, perhaps now is a better time than ever to take in such a lengthy project and catch up on other Lil B releases.