Lil Nas X has been one of the biggest up-and-coming artists in the game thanks to his hit song "Old Town Road" which won't seem to relinquish its number one spot on the Billboard charts. He's been earning praise from pretty well everyone in the industry thanks to his music and now, it's his looks that are receiving him some recognition. Yes, that's right, Lil Nas X got a shout out from Lil B The Based God recently, who took to Twitter with a simple, yet suggestive compliment. "LIL NAS X THICK - Lil B," the Based God wrote. Considering the tweet was written in all caps, you know he truly meant what he was saying here.

In the aftermath of the tweet, Lil Nas X had replied by saying "thanks based god" but the Tweet has since been deleted. Perhaps the "Old Town Road" rapper got a little shy at the sexually charged comment but either way, you can't say it's not entertaining. These kinds of interactions have been looked down upon in hip-hop so it should be interesting to see if the OGs react in a collective "SMH."

Maybe we could see the two collaborate in the future in what would be one of the most ambitious crossovers in internet music history.