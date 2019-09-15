There was a time when Lil B's Twitter page featured the BasedGod curses that he conjured over his enemies' heads. His victims often included star NBA players, like Kevin Durant, D'Angelo Russell and James Harden. His tweets then largely pivoted to positive messaging, encouraging his fans to spread love. But today, it appears Lil B's negative energy got the best of him. He randomly tweeted "Fuck Kerwin Frost", without citing any specific reason for the hate.

For those who don't know, Kerwin Frost is the Harlem-born entertainer who is likely best friends with all your favourite stars. His humour and style have been his pass into some of the hottest circles in music and fashion. His new web series, "Kerwin Frost Talks", has featured him interviewing many high profile guests, like SZA, Post Malone and Lil Yachty. Although Frost has all these famous friends, he remains relatively low-key, so it's hard to determine what could have set off the BasedGod. Frost's most recent public endeavour was the release of his interview with Chief Keef this week, but Lil B's name never comes up in the conversation. It seems Lil B and Kerwin Frost had a positive relationship in the past because Lil B offered an unreleased track to be included in Frost' SoundCloud mix last year.

Two weeks ago, Lil B dropped a 50-track mixtape last week titled The HunchBack Of Based God.