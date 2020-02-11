Lil B Is Out Here Trappin' With "Harry Potter"

Someone on Twitter listed Lil B as one of the greatest wizards of all time but it looks like he's looking at the runner up on that list for inspiration. The rapper will be releasing his new project Trap Oz which is set to be released soon. The thing about Lil B is nothing about his career or life is conventional so a few of the songs have popped up on his personal YouTube page. "Harry Potter" is one of the many tracks he unleashed today and it's a banger. Although the song is called "Harry Potter," there seems to be more allusions to "Old MacDonald Had A Farm" and The Wizard Of Oz than there is JK Rowling's series of novels. Either way, there's a lot of mystical references that Lil B makes on the track to get us through this Tuesday.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Medieval King, we all up in the kitchen

Oh my God, Lil B saved the chickens

Then I let 'em free 'cause you know I got honor

Went outside, started trapping with my father

Found a new town then we went to explore

Tell me more