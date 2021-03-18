mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil B Drops 90-Track Mixtape "Santa" Like It's Christmas

Aron A.
March 17, 2021 20:00
Santa
Lil B

Lil B is back with a brand new mixtape.


There's no shortage of Lil B music in the world. The enigmatic West Coast rapper has undoubtedly been one of the most influential rappers in the game, even if he doesn't get his dues. His guerrilla marketing approach influenced others to tackle promoting their music in a similar matter, for better or for worse. 

It's only been a few months since the rapper released his last project, the 100-song effort, Hoop Life 2 that included an audio version of his lecture at the University Of Florida. This week, the rapper returned with his holiday-themed project, Santa. The project includes 90 songs in total with acapellas, instrumentals, and collaborations alongside Young L, Gata GED, Soulja Boy, OJ Da Juiceman, and more.

Check out the latest project from Lil B below. 

