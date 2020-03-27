For once, Lil B is considering placing his world-famous Based God Curse on something that we all can agree upon. In the past, the 30-year-old Bay Area rapper has delivered a hex to Kevin Durant, James Harden, and other NBA stars, stunting their progression and preventing them from winning games and championships. Possessing the powers of a deity, Lil B has managed to become one of the most influential characters in all of hip-hop, but his current dilemma is larger than just rap.

The superstar has been taking in all of this coronavirus news from a distance, wondering if he should activate the curse or not. He still has not reached a decision, but he's keeping a close watch on the situation.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"ALSO I HAVE BEEN THINKING ABOUT PUTTING 'THE BASEDGODS CURSE' ON THE VIRUS BUT I HAVE BEEN WAITING TO SEE IF ITS AN ACT OF GOD OR IF THE VIRUS IS MAN MADE, STAY TUNED," wrote Lil B on Twitter this week.

As more information continues to become public knowledge about the COVID-19 virus, Lil B will be tasked with making one of the most important decisions of his career. If he decides to activate the curse, his track record basically guarantees that the pandemic will disappear quickly. If he chooses to leave it be though, the world remains in danger.

This is all up to you, Lil B. What will you decide to do?