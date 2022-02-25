Lil B Addresses The Russia-Ukraine Conflict On "Pushing Peace"

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to unfold, reactions from the world have been pouring in. 32-year-old Lil B opted to express his feelings about the situation with a remix of Gunna's "pushin P" which he titled "Pushing Peace."

"STOP THE NEGATIVITY AND WAR!" the California-born rapper wrote on Twitter ahead of the track's release on February 24th. "STOP IT NOW GOT DAMMIT! WE ARE HUMANS AND WE NEED MORE LOVE! STOP IT NOW! STOP THAT DAMN WAR!"





On the beat, Lil B raps, "Tell Russia that we need the peace (Damn) / Tell Ukraine that we need the peace / Stop all the hate in the streets / Stop the bloodshed out in these streets" – sentiments that have been echoed by others who are against President Vladamir Putin's attacks on Ukraine on social media.

Over on YouTube, fans have been praising the artist for quickly using his platform to spread awareness. "When the world needs him, Lil B is always there. Lil B has better timing than your favourite superheroes," one person wrote. Another added, "When the world needed him most, he returned."

Stream Lil B's "Pushing Peace" in the video below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell Russia that we need the peace (Damn)

Tell Ukraine that we need the peace

Stop all the hate in the streets

Stop thÐµ bloodshed out in these streets