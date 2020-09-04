Lil Ak Goes Heavy On The Food Similes With "Uber Eats Freestyle"

Lil Ak, otherwise known as the infamous internet hip-hop commentator, DK Akademiks, has been making music over the last few years and it has certainly made for some fun nights on Twitch. Whenever Akademiks releases a new song, his fans go crazy while haters tune in out of morbid curiosity. Of course, his first song "Blues Clues" featured bars taking shots at the likes of Vic Mensa although since then, his content has been more about women, money, and clothes.

His latest single is called "Uber Eats Freestyle" and dropped around the same time as his GATA feature on the new 6ix9ine album. With this song, Akademiks gets straight to the point as he offers up some bars that compare a woman to his favorite meals.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know Virgil on the shoes, like a hundred on the jewels

Candy paint will never rot, now its granted that she drool

And its granted that I pull, got a million dollar pool

Got a baddiÐµ in the pool, and she suckin' off the crÐµw