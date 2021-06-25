Lil 1 DTE & Playboi Carti Finally Share Their Long-Awaited Collab "Homixide"

Rising Atlanta artist and Epic Records signee Lil 1 DTE made a splash last fall with his debut single "12," and since then, he has been aiming to stay consistent by dropping songs such as "Tweakin," "No Friends," and most recently, "Choppa."

Today, Lil 1 DTE looks to make an even bigger splash with his self-titled debut project, a nine-track effort that features the previously released singles, as well as four never-before-heard cuts. One of Lil 1 DTE's brand new songs is "Homixide," a highly anticipated Playboi Carti-assisted single that the up-and-coming Atlanta native has been teasing since last summer.

Carti's collaboration with Lil 1 DTE marks the latest song in an unexpected guest feature run, starting with Trippie Redd's Trip At Knight single "Miss The Rage" and continuing on with Pi'erre Bourne's recently released track "Switching Lanes." Decide for yourself if Carti's input on Lil 1 DTE's "Homixide" holds its own against the two aforementioned songs by giving the bubbly new track a listen below.

Quotable Lyrics

Palm Angels my drip so I ride with the K

You tweak with my boys, you get hit in the face

I'm poppin' that molly, got X in my place (Got it)

My shotta be rockin' that sh*t on his waist

I called up my lawyer, done cleared up the case (Okay)

I put up a bag, he gon' do what I say, yeah (Yeah)