LightSkinKeisha Unleashes Her New Project "Clones" Ft. Blac Youngsta

More and more models and social media personalities have tried to transition into the world of hip-hop but not many of them succeed. Mainly because they're lacking in the department of rapping. As we witness a current dominant wave of women killing the rap game, LightSkinKeisha has been consistently bodying everything she touches over the past few years.

LightSkinKeisha unleashed her latest project earlier today titled, Clones. Laced up with 10 songs, and a feature from Blac Youngsta, the Decatur-born rapper slides through with full force, making her presence felt, and representing for the ladies.

Check out LightSkinKeisha's new project Clones below as well as the tracklist.