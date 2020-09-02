mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

LightSkinKeisha Unleashes Her New Project "Clones" Ft. Blac Youngsta

Aron A.
September 02, 2020 19:49
Clones
LightSkinKeisha

LightSkinKeisha is coming for necks on her new project, "Clones."


More and more models and social media personalities have tried to transition into the world of hip-hop but not many of them succeed. Mainly because they're lacking in the department of rapping. As we witness a current dominant wave of women killing the rap game, LightSkinKeisha has been consistently bodying everything she touches over the past few years. 

LightSkinKeisha unleashed her latest project earlier today titled, Clones. Laced up with 10 songs, and a feature from Blac Youngsta, the Decatur-born rapper slides through with full force, making her presence felt, and representing for the ladies.

Check out LightSkinKeisha's new project Clones below as well as the tracklist.

  1. Top Me
  2. Baby Fatha
  3. B.R.A.T.
  4. Queen Kong
  5. Pop Dat
  6. Flood My Wrist
  7. Trouble
  8. Backend
  9. Get In dea 
  10. Demon Time (Outro)
