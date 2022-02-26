LightSkinKeisha Sends Out A Warning On "Play Me"

BigBankBeisha is back with more fire. This New Music Friday, the "Ride Good" rapper delivered a new bad bitch anthem and music video called "Play Me," in which she sends out a warning to anyone "crazy" enough to "think [they] can play [her]."

"White all on my toes, Chanel slippers with my feet out (CC) / He eatin' on this p*ssy, he said it's smackin' like a cookout / Used to be available, but every day I'm booked out (Busy) / Money talk big, bitch, yo' pockets don't make no sound (Shh)," Keisha raps on the song's first verse.

LightSkinKeisha's latest arrival has been receiving plenty of love from fans so far. "This woman has done nothing but dope music and I genuinely pray that her and her team gets the well-deserved notoriety coupled with millions of dollars soon. Amen," one YouTube user wrote.

Others chimed in, "Everything she puts out is a perfect combo of sexy, hilarious, and bumpin," and "You did it AGAIN sis!!! Keep it coming!"

Just a few months ago, the 27-year-old Georgia delivered her hit Break the Bank project, including titles like "In This Bitch," "Blue Hunnids," and "Freaky Dancer" featuring Trina – stream that here, and let us know how you feel about "Play Me" in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

N*ggas wanna chat, but they cannot afford me (Afford me)

Bitches throwing shade, you better Tom Ford me

Don't give a f*ck about no bitch that came before me

Let me set the record straight, bitch, yo' n*gga adore me