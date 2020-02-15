LightSkinKeisha Explicitly Speaks Her Mind On "Talk That Talk"

As one of the most recognizable new female rappers coming out of ATL for more reasons than one, LightSkinKeisha definitely knows how to make a lasting impression. On her new mixtape Talk That Talk, the foul-mouthed femcee doubles down on the fact that she's definitely one to watch for, both lyrically and in the looks department.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

While the title of this mixtape may put you in the mind of Rihanna's epic 2011 LP, LightSkinKeisha opts for less pop-ready hits and more trap-centric bangers. Whether she's delivering a twerk anthem with "Spend Sum Cash" or getting gully on the closing track "PBWA," the running theme throughout is that Keish definitely knows how to have fun on a track and can spit some impressive bars when she wants to. Fans may be disappointed with the length of this project, clocking in at just 19 minutes, but we see it more as a little dose of what she probably has in store for the coming hotter months ahead.

Listen to Talk That Talk, the new mixtape by LightSkinKeisha, right now below and on all streaming platforms:

Tracklist:

1. Talk That Talk

2. Spend Sum Cash

3. Monkey

4. How You Do That

5. Face Down

6. Stanley Steamer

7. PBWA