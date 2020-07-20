Lifetime is on a roll. The network released the first official trailer for Surviving Jeffrey Epstein on Monday, a sequel of sorts, or sister documentary, to the wildly popular Emmy nominated docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessors Surviving R. Kelly and Surviving R. Kelly II: The Reckoning, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein is a two-night, four-hour-long docuseries that will investigate the sexual abuse charges against the disgraced New York financier with actual survivors and insight from people close to Epstein.

The one-minute trailer introduces the eight survivors who will tell their stories in the docuseries and will also narrate it. They speak about being “touched aggressively” by the financier while they were still teenage girls and speak up for the “thousands of other survivors.”

“I didn’t want to share this with anybody,” an unidentified interviewee says in the trailer, which you can watch below. “I would have taken this to my grave.”

The series has been in development since July 2019 and will align with the network’s Stop Violence Against Women advocacy campaign. The episodes are set to air on the network August 9th and 10th, exactly one year after Epstein was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial on major sex trafficking charges.

Epstein's closest confidant Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in early July and is apparently ready to start singing.

