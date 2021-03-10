We've pretty much hit the one-year mark since the pandemic hit. Across the world, people's lives have drastically changed to adjust to the health regulations surrounding the threat of COVID-19. However, vaccines are becoming more widely available and it seems that everyone is already getting ready to return to normal, including the festival circuit.

After every festival went virtual in 2020, Life Is Beautiful announced that they will be making their triumphant return for 2021, as health officials expect the majority of people to be vaccinated by the summer. The Las Vegas festival will return this September for its usual three-day festivities with artists like A$AP Rocky, Billie Eilish, Young Thug, Ludacris, 6lack and more expected to perform. Lauren DelFrago, Festival Director of Life is Beautiful, told Complex that the health and safety of patrons, staff, and performers is their number one priority.

"As we prepare to produce the 2021 festival, we feel a heightened sense of responsibility to our staff, partners, performers, and attendees, and continue to work closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return to live music," Delfrago said.

This appears to be one of the first music festivals getting ready to return to normalcy. Earlier this year, it was announced that Coachella would be canceling their festival for a second consecutive year.

What do you think about the line-up? Do you think it'll be too soon for festivals to resume? Sound off in the comments.

[Via]