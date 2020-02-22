52-year-old library security guard Sandra Wilson was fatally stabbed after asking her suspected killer to turn down their music, according to NBC New York.

Wilson had worked at Finklestein Library in Spring Valley, New York for over a decade before being stabbed at 2:00 PM on February 18.

Police say Blanchard Glaudin, 25, became agitated after Wilson instructed him to turn his music down and stabbed her with a 6-inch blade before fleeing. Two people nearby were able to tackle Glaudin to the floor before he could get away. They held him until the police arrived.

Workers say they recognized the man from previous run-ins with security.

"A security guard, keeping others safe was viciously stabbed at the Finkelstein Memorial Library in Spring Valley, and she later died of her injuries," State Sen. David Carlucci wrote on Facebook. "I am praying for the victim's family in their time of grief. Many in our community visit the Finkelstein Memorial Library, and it's a place I have taken my own children and have always felt safe. I am extremely upset over this act of violence that incited more fear and chaos in our close-knit community."

Glaudin, who has been charged with second-degree murder, is being held at Spring Valley without bond.