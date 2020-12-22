Lianne La Havas Brings The Acoustic Soul On New EP "Live At The Roundhouse"

Soul vocalist Lianne La Havas dropped her impressive self-titled album this past summer, and it got a coveted "VERY HOTTTT" rating from a handful of you down in the comments. Now she's following up with a more slowed-down approach than usual, delivering beautiful acoustic live renditions of fan-favorite songs with her newly-released EP Live At The Roundhouse.



Everything that Havas' fans love about her is present throughout this five-song EP, be it vocals that go from feather-light to surprising strong in an instant or the overall airiness of her songs that ascend your mind to levels of unmatched peacefulness. "Bittersweet" has become a standard song to her catalogue, and hearing this version of the standout song only illustrates further how amazing of a vocalist she is. The EP itself was originally recorded back in July during a livestream at The Roundhouse venue in London, hence the album title, but the songs come out sounding timeless in a way that gives the project replay value for years to come. If you're in need of a lowkey vibe or just something to relax your mind from the craziness that's been 2020, Lianne La Havas has got you covered with a form of ear candy that's short, sweet and definitely worth more than a few spins.

Stream Lianne La Havas' new EP Live At The Roundhouse right now on any music streaming platform of your choice, and feel free to let us know your thoughts on this acoustic serenade by hitting us in the comments:

Tracklist:

1. "Seven Times (Live)"

2. "Paper Thin (Live)"

3. "Courage (Live)"

4. "Bittersweet (Live)"

5. "Midnight (Live)"