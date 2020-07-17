Lianne La Havas Bares Her Soul On New Self-Titled Album

Third albums are usually an artist's peak project. Take Aaliyah for example, the R&B icon who died in a plane crash shortly after releasing her critically-acclaimed third self-titled album 19 years ago today. In an eerily similar fashion, Warner Records soul singer Lianne La Havas just dropped her own self-titled third studio album today, also after a five-year hiatus like the late One In A Million singer, and based off first listen it could easily be considered her best work to date.



Whereas Babygirl kept her lane of R&B very contemporary with a side of rock, pop and Latin thrown into the mix, Lianne keeps things more traditional with this album. The soul resonates with every note and live instrument that carries the 12-track project, with standouts like "Seven Times," "Green Papaya," "Paper Thin" and "Sour Flower" resonating with beautiful tales about finding, losing and rediscovering love. Overall, Lianne La Havas is an album that gives much hope for the future of R&B as a genre.

Listen to Lianne La Havas' new self-titled album below and on all streaming platforms now.

Tracklist:

1. Bittersweet (full length)

2. Read My Mind

3. Green Papaya

4. Can't Fight

5. Paper Thin

6. Out of Your Mind (interlude)

7. Weird Fishes

8. Please Don't Make Me Cry

9. Seven Times

10. Courage

11. Sour Flower

12. Bittersweet