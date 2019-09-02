The Ball family has been one of the most intriguing stories in basketball over the last few years thanks to antics of patriarch, LaVar Ball. When his eldest son Lonzo was entering the league, LaVar came through with some egregious hot takes about how his son would rival the likes of Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan. Of course, those things have yet to happen, although LaVar is happy to run his mouth regardless. Middle child LiAngelo has had a tougher road to the NBA as he went undrafted.

Now, LiAngelo is trying to find a home in the NBA and during a recent episode of Ball In The Family, LiAngelo revealed three teams were pursuing him for Summer League. Those teams were the Miami Heat, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Brooklyn Nets. While this would have been a huge opportunity, Gelo needed surgery for ligaments in his ankle.

Gelo's NBA future is now in jeopardy and there is no telling whether or not he will be able to find a team eventually. His younger brother LaMelo is well on his way to NBA stardom and will be playing in Australia next season ahead of his draft year.

Perhaps if Gelo gets healthy, we could see all three Ball brothers in the NBA, something that LaVar will certainly love to remind us of moving forward.