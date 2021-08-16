When LiAngelo Ball was signed by the Charlotte Hornets to play on their Summer League team, fans were very excited as it was a chance for the middle Ball brother to showcase his talents and make an NBA case for himself. Not to mention, his younger brother LaMelo is on the team and it would only make sense for these two to play with each other on the same floor.

Throughout Summer League, Ball has shown just how good of a shooter he is, and while he might not get a lot of playing time, there is no doubt that he has delivered some highlight-reel plays. Hornets fans believe he deserves a spot on the team, and according to reporter Jordan Schultz, there are many around the team who see Ball as a real contender to make the final roster.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“Great kid. Love him. He was at the facility practicing everyday for two months to play in the Summer League. Shows a ton of character. He can shoot it, great feel, knack for scoring," Hornets assistant coach Jay Triano said. Interestingly enough, most Hornets sources see Gelo as a G-League player for now, although if he continues to showcase his shooting ability, then there is an argument to be made that he should be brought up to the main roster.

As the regular season approaches, Gelo could very well get some playing time in the preseason. If he does, this will be the perfect time for him to showcase his talents and perhaps become the third Ball brother on an NBA roster.