Liam Hemsworth "Heartbroken" Over Miley Cyrus Kissing Kaitlynn Carter: Report

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus are very much over and it was confirmed just one day after they broke up and the "Wrecking Ball" singer was seen making out with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Since Miley has yet to respond to all the rumours surrounding the breakup after Liam shared a short statement, lots of sources are coming out of the woodwork with updates on what's going on behind the scenes.

According to Page Six, the Hunger Games actor was “devastated” by the image of Miley moving on with a woman. "He was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos,” a source close to the actor alleged. “They are still married and they really did love each other. She’s really immature and always has been,” another source told the publication.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

At this point, the reports are going back and forth between painting Miley as the bad guy while others claim that it was Liam who was the wild one. “Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partyer while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” one source told PEOPLE.

"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote in his first and final statement. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."