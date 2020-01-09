Tommie Lee dealt with a lot of legal woes last year when she was booked for getting physical with her daughter at her school. The Love & Hip Hip Star dodged any prison time but was put on probation for the next ten years and had to undergo some recovery programs. The 35-year-old has made it clear that she's no longer returning to the reality show due to "misery and depression" and now she seems to be making her way to a new show. Bossip reports that Tommie is working on a reality show that has nothing to do with VH1 nor WEtv at all. While the details are at a low, it's clear that it will focus on her and her life happenings.

Tommie previously put VH1 on blast for completely dismissing the murder of her friend on the show. "I lost someone that they were interviewing and basically he was killed," she stated. "[...] But Fashion Nova and PrettyLittleThing, they sent me flowers when I came home. And the people that knew him and who were interviewing him and wanted him to be lined up to be there, they didn’t do that stuff. It kinda made me look at things kinda different."