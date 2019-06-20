This season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been a cluster of reality television drama, especially since Pooh Hicks joined the cast. Her husband is a recognizable figure in the music industry as Hiriam Hicks has production credits that include Bel Biv DeVoe, Keith Sweat, Dru Hill, Coolio, Luke, Suga Free, and Kelly Price. While Hiriam's appearances on L&HHATL have been minimal, his wife has been kicking up a dust storm with regular cast member Karlie Redd.

There were rumors years ago that Karlie, Pooh, and Hiriam engaged in a threesome, but no one really cared much until the gossip was revived for reality TV audiences. The storyline has dragged on as Pooh detailed the messy alleged experience while Karlie denied it ever happened. Pooh has quickly become somewhat of a villain on L&HHATL, but she is sticking to her guns that she's telling the truth.

In a recent interview with The Domenick Nati Show, Pooh addressed why it seems she won't let the topic of her bedroom escapes with Karlie rest. "I'm not bringing up the threesome," Pooh said. "Me and Karli have other issues that we needed to iron out, so that's why I was coming to her to talk about other issues, 'cause to me a threesome is not that deep, but that's only to me. Everybody is not me, so I was coming to her to talk about other things. It just seemed like I was coming to her about the threesome, but she kept bringing it up because she wanted to convince her friends and the fans that she didn't do it. So we just always ended up talking about that, which I didn't even want to talk about that. I wanted to talk about other issues. I hate that I was portrayed that way. I hate that it seemed like I was mad because I wasn't invited to her engagement party, because that's not true."

There have been longtime rumors that back in the day, Pooh and hip hop mogul Queen Latifah were once an item. "Yes, me and Queen Latifah, we had dated in the past," she said. "It was a long time ago. It was when I was in my 20s. Around about when I was like, 24, 25-years-old. It was a good break-up. It just that I wasn't ready for the lesbian scene at the time because I was young and I didn't quite understand it. I was just kind of like, young and confused and just experimenting. Doing a little of this and a little of that. It wasn't really a break-up, break-up. She went on to Hollywood and did her thing and we just went our separate ways."

Check out what else Pooh had to say about her and her husband bringing other women into the bedroom for special occasions and what happened at the L&HHATL reunion that had Karlie crying for two hours.