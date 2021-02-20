Lexii Alijai's Posthumous Project "Come Back Soon" Arrives Ft.. Wale, Kyle Banks, & P-Lo

As the world was celebrating the launch of the new year, on January 1, 2020, Lexii Alijai reportedly passed away from an accidental overdose. News of the rising artist's sudden death shocked many in the industry who knew her well, including her good friend Kehlani who has been dedicated to preserving her memory. Today (February 19), we've received the first posthumous offering from Lexii Alijai and it comes in the form of a seven-track project titled Come Back Soon, a record that features additional vocals from Kyle Banks, P-Lo, and Wale.

Kehlani shared the news of the project's release on Twitter. "New @lexiialijaii project out now. so bittersweet. you won’t see all the beauty you bring to the world with these new words, im so grateful your family and team worked so hard for this to come out." Stream Come Back Soon by Lexii Alijai and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Clean ft. P-Lo

2. Figure It Out

3. Hoodie SZN ft. Wale

4. Poor Life Decisions

5. Anthony

6. All These

7. Pocket Full of Hope ft. Kyle Banks

