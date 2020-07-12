During the first Grand Prix of the Formula 1 season, numerous drivers knelt during the National Anthem as a way to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and the various victims of police brutality. Lewis Hamilton is the sport's only black driver and during the first race, he sported a Black Lives Matter shirt. Today was the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria and once again, Hamilton showed support to BLM while numerous other drivers knelt in solidarity.

Hamilton started the race on the pole and had an incredible pace the entire time. No one so much as challenged Hamilton for the win as he picked up his 85th career victory, which is just six off the mark of the record set by legend Michael Schumacher. Following the race, Hamilton stood atop the podium and raised a fist in the air, cementing his support for BLM, once and for all. It was a powerful moment for a sport that has lacked diversity since its inception.

Moving forward, Hamilton is second in the championship standings and if he surpasses his teammate Valtteri Bottas by the end of the season, he will have won his seventh championship, which would tie him with Schumacher for the most all-time.