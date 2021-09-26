Lewis Hamilton's rise in Formula 1 has been fun to watch. The British driver came onto the scene back in 2007 and in just his second season, he was already a champion with McLaren. From there, Hamilton had to grind it out for a few years before he got to Mercedes where the winning started to accelerate at a rapid pace. He started to win championship after championship, and now, he is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most titles all time, with seven. Last season, he even broke Michael's wins record which was sitting at 91.

This year, Hamilton has been extra hungry as he looks to win his eighth title. He and Max Verstappen have been swapping the points lead all season long, and both drivers have their fair share of wins. On Sunday, Hamilton was going for his 100th win, at the Russian GP, and in the end, he got in the wildest of circumstances.

Yuri Kochetkov - Pool/Getty Images

Hamilton was behind young McLaren driver Lando Norris with about five laps to go when all of a sudden, it started to rain. With four laps remaining, Hamilton came into pitlane to get rain tires, all while Norris decided to gamble and stay with what he had. Despite garnering a massive lead due to Hamilton's call, Norris simply couldn't control his car in the rain, which allowed Hamilton to take the lead and win the race.

It was a massive moment for Hamilton as he became the first Formula 1 driver to attain 100 wins. It's a feat that many didn't think was possible, but he did it.

With the win, Hamilton was able to leapfrog Verstappen in the points standings, although he only leads by two points. The season is reaching its final stages, and these two are in for a battle of the ages.