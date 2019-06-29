Following a collaboration with H&M and two packs with Nike, Levi’s is the latest brand to partner with Stranger Things in celebration of the announcement of their third season. Now, ahead of the release of the anticipated latest season of the wildly popular show, Levi's is releasing a collaborative capsule collection for Fall/Winter 2019.

The retro pieces are adorned with graphics taken from the Netflix series and feature motifs such as “One summer can change everything” and “Camp Know Where,” the former quote being a central theme for Season 3 and the latter supposedly being a computer-science camp. Standout items from the collection include a signature preppy jumper which is inscribed with the words Stranger Things on the front, a pair of jeans featuring graphics of the characters from the series and the an awesome, crimson lightning bolt printed black Tee with the Levi's logo printed on the front. The looks were created alongside the Stranger Things‘ costume designers who will feature in Season 3, and will see the Aztec Print Shirt and the El Pleated Jean be worn by Eleven. The entire collection was inspired greatly by the 80's, specifically 1985 — when Season 3 is set — and the lookbook was shot on location of the series’ set. Take a look at the pieces below and shop the Stranger Things x Levi’s capsule in store and online.

LEVI'S