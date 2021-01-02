Levi Carter Drops Off New Project "A.I. (All + In)"

It's been over four years since the release of Levi Carter's 2016 project, Antisocial. In the years since, he's continued to refine his sound and unleash some solid tracks. However, fans have been waiting for a new project and he made sure not to disappoint. The rapper recently returned with his latest body of work, A.I. (All + In). Stacked with nine songs in total, the rapper holds down the majority of the project on his own. However, he does enlist Maaly Raw for track 7, "Tricks N Kids."

Although 2020 remained relatively quiet for Levi Carter, with the exception of "Remember Me?", it looks like he's revving up to have a massive year in 2021. Check his new project, A.I. (All + In) below. Sound off in the comments with your favorite song.