Another woman has come forward with details about her relationship with Antonio Brown, but she isn't accusing the All Pro receiver of any wrongdoing. The issue here is that the woman, Cherise, is Le'Veon Bell's baby mama.

Cherise responded to a series of questions on her instagram story recently, during which she hinted at a relationship with Bell's former Steelers teammate. For instance, when asked directly about "getting down" with AB, Cherise would only confirm that her week was "Boomin," an obvious play on Brown's favorite slogan. She also described her love for the Rolls-Royce Wraith, a car that Brown owns - although that doesn't necessarily mean they're smashing.

In addition to hints about AB's Wraith and her "Boomin" week, she also tagged Foxborough, Massachusetts as the location in one of her recent photos. Check out the screen shots of her recent IG story below.

Cherise's alleged involvement with Antonio Brown comes amid numerous sexual assault allegations against the 31-year old receiver, including a lawsuit filed by is former trainer. The NFL is currently investigating the claims, and Brown has maintained his innocence from the start.

When asked about Brown's situation earlier this week, Bell told ESPN's Dianna Russini that AB is a good dude.