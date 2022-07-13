Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell announced that he will not be returning to football in 2022, but will instead focus his efforts on his boxing career. Bell wants to be considered for internet sensation and professional boxer Jake Paul’s next fight following his recently announced bout against heavyweight Hasim Rahman Jr., scheduled for August 6th.

Bell made the announcement in a promotional event for his upcoming fight against future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson. Peterson and Bell are regarded as the two of the best runningbacks of the 2010s. Peterson made his mark with the Minnesota Vikings, winning an NFL MVP and an Offensive Player of the Year award in 2013 and rushed for nearly 15,000 yards in his career. Bell was a key piece of one of the most explosive offensive trios in the history of the NFL. He played on a Pittsburgh Steelers roster that boasted future Hall of Fame quarterback and receiver duo Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown at the height of their careers.





Now, with his football prime behind him and a lucrative boxing career on the horizon, Bell says he is going all in on this new sport.

"Last year, I almost sat out the whole year to try to focus on boxing, because I kind of knew that's what I wanted to transition to," Bell said told TMZ. "This year, I know I'm not going to be playing this year because I want to focus on boxing."

The 30 year old Ohio native played eight games last season in total with the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bell hopes a win over Peterson will jump start this next phase of his career.

