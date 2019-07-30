Le'Veon Bell has heard the critics complaining that he's too focused on making music and not devoted enough to football, but that isn't going to stop him from putting out new rap videos on Instagram.

Case in point, Bell took to IG on Tuesday afternoon to share a quick video of one of his latest tracks, in which he can be seen flaunting a wad of cash as well as his gameday-ready physique.

Bell, 27, recently posted a video on social media, in which he responded to the nay-sayers who don't think he's truly concentrated on playing for the Jets. His rant included the following (h/t PFT):

“I’m tired of social media shit, I’m tired everybody telling me, ‘Oh, Le’Veon, you not focused. You only wanna make music. You wanna play basketball. You do everything besides play football,'” Bell says. “Let me tell you all something. I know you’ve got a favorite person, a favorite athlete, your mom, your dad, whatever. Somebody works at Target. You think when they work from 9 to 5, they go home and all they’re worried about is putting fucking shit on the shelves? You think Bron is waking up, and he ain’t have no Taco Tuesdays? Bron don’t have Taco Tuesdays, you think he’s hoopin’ all day? You think Beyoncé is waking up singing all day? She don’t go to work, she don’t act? She don’t do nothing else with her kids? She’s waking up singing?”

The All Pro running back will make his regular season debut with Jets on September 8, as Gang Green hosts the division rival Buffalo Bills in Week 1. It'll mark the first real game that Bell has played in since January 14, 2018, when he compiled 155 total yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.