Le'Veon Bell hasn't even a played a single down yet for the New York Jets and there are already rumors that he will be on his way out of New York very soon. Earlier in the week, we reported that ESPN's John Clayton made mention of head coach and GM Adam Gase's plan to shop Bell around and trade him should a willing suitor arise. Of course, Bell was signed by the Jets during the offseason with Gase and former GM Mike Maccagnan reportedly disagreeing with the move.

Gase was recently asked about these rumors and whether or not he's really thinking about trading the star running back. If you're a Jets fan who liked the acquisition of Bell, Gase's answer should make you feel a lot better about the state of things.

"That's ridiculous," Gase said, via ESPN. "That's the first time I've heard of that."

The Jets have bee a sorry franchise for a while now so trading away a bonafide star like Bell would probably be a huge mistake in hindsight. Even if he doesn't perform as expected, he's still a big enough draw the Jets will remain excited about his presence on the roster.