Le'Veon Bell's time with the New York Jets wasn't exactly successful although that's something you can say about virtually anyone plays for the Jets. The franchise has been struggling for quite some time now and fans weren't exactly surprised to find out they would release a player like Bell for nothing in return. Over the course of 24 hours, Bell has been looking for a new team to play for, with franchises like the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Kansas City Chiefs looking to make a play.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it appears as though a team has broken through as the insider is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs and Bell are about to sign a one-year deal. As Schefter notes, Bell wants to go deep in the playoffs and as of right now, the Chiefs have the best chance to go out and do this.

The Chiefs are currently 4-1 and as the current Super Bowl champs, many expect them to repeat this year. By adding Bell to their offense, they now have yet another weapon at Patrick Mahomes' disposal, and fans are curious to see how they all play together.

