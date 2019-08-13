New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell remains unfazed by the critics who think he's spending a little too much time promoting his music rather than gearing up for his return to the football field.

On Tuesday, Bell once again took to instagram to share a teaser of the music video for "Slide," which will drop on his Youtube page at 8pm ET tonight. There's a lot going on in the clip, including a war zone sequence filled with rocket launchers, explosives and tanks. It's also pouring rain. Oh, and there appears to be a struggle over a hatchet as well.

Check out the teaser in the IG post embedded below, and if you're intrigued be sure to check out his Youtube page for the full video.

Bell, 27, recently posted a video on social media in which he responded to the nay-sayers who don't think he's truly concentrated on playing for the Jets. His rant included the following (h/t PFT):

“I’m tired of social media shit, I’m tired everybody telling me, ‘Oh, Le’Veon, you not focused. You only wanna make music. You wanna play basketball. You do everything besides play football,'” Bell says. “Let me tell you all something. I know you’ve got a favorite person, a favorite athlete, your mom, your dad, whatever. Somebody works at Target. You think when they work from 9 to 5, they go home and all they’re worried about is putting fucking shit on the shelves? You think Bron is waking up, and he ain’t have no Taco Tuesdays? Bron don’t have Taco Tuesdays, you think he’s hoopin’ all day? You think Beyoncé is waking up singing all day? She don’t go to work, she don’t act? She don’t do nothing else with her kids? She’s waking up singing?”

The All Pro running back will make his regular season debut with Jets on September 8, as Gang Green hosts the division rival Buffalo Bills in Week 1. It'll mark the first real game that Bell has played in since January 14, 2018, when he compiled 155 total yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the divisional round of the playoffs.