Le'Veon Bell has been stuck on an abysmal New York Jets team this season and yesterday, there were rumors floating around that he might get traded somewhere else. Bell hasn't played poorly for the team but it's clear that head coach Adam Gase has no clue what to do with him and that the offense is struggling immensely because of it. Despite all of these rumors and the very obvious struggles, Bell has remained optimistic and during a Twitter video last night, the star running back came through and explained his intentions for the team

As he so eloquently says, he is extremely happy to be a New York Jet and that he doesn't plan on leaving anytime soon. He is well aware of just how hard it is to make a contender in the league and wants to be a part of the rebuilding process.

Considering just how bad the Jets have been this season, Bell's comments should be a breath of fresh air for all of the Jets fans out there who have been worried about him wanting to leave. It seems like he is more than willing to stick it out right now which is a refreshing take considering most players would want to get the hell out of dodge.

Maybe the Jets can turn it around in the second half of the season.