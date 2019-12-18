New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell doesn't want anything to do with the ongoing controversy involving IG model Lira Galore and Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas. Bell was briefly linked to Lira after she and Thomas split up, but the Jets running back says he simply hit it and quit it and was never seriously involved with her.

"lol my name always bein brought up in some mess...all I did was slide and move on, that girl was never my girl friend...NEVER, I’ve been hip...just keep me outta this one"

About a week ago, Lira filed a $15 million lawsuit against Thomas, accusing him of abusing her while she was pregnant with his child. However, Pee alleges that Lira was the one who was abusive during their relationship, claiming that she was "physically violent towards him" while under the influence of various drugs.

Per TMZ:

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Pee says, "It must be questioned as to why she allowed him unsupervised visitation with the parties' daughter and waited so long to file this monetary claim."

Regardless of what comes from their dispute, Le'Veon Bell wants his name kept out of it.