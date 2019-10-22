Perhaps the only interesting part of last night's Monday Night Football blowout between the New England Patriots and New York Jets was when Jets QB Sam Darnold claimed he was "seeing ghosts." Darnold was mic'd up for the game and the clip actually aired on ESPN. If you're a fan of the NFL, then you know that players are mic'd up all the time and that usually, it isn't really a big deal. This time around, there was outrage amongst Jets fans as Darnold was made out to look like a fool by the cameras.

After the game, NFL Films, who decides was clips make it to air, explained how they regretted their initial decision. Jets running back Le'Veon Bell also weighed in on the situation and had some choice words for the NFL. In Bell's eyes, the movie looks pretty bad on the league and in the end, it hurt Darnold the most.

"The NFL screwed Sammy over...there’s not one player in the NFL who’s cool with having every sideline convo broadcasted to millions," Bell explained. There’s a reason we’ve never heard other QB’s frustrated on the sideline like that before...that’s crazy, @NFL did Sam dirty as hell."

Fans seem pretty split on this one so let us know in the comments how you feel. Should the NFL have aired the clip or should they have let it go?