Just over a month ago, Le'Veon Bell signed with the Baltimore Ravens, hoping that it would lead to a revival of his career. After leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers a few years ago, Bell has been unable to recreate the magic from his early years, and it has seen him bounce from team to team. With the Ravens, Bell played five games, where he wasn't utilized very often. In fact, he only had 31 carries and about 83 yards, with two touchdowns for good measure.

Today, however, Bell was released by the team, and according to Josina Anderson, the plan is to have Bell on the practice squad. With numerous Ravens players coming back, they needed roster space and Bell was a victim of circumstance.

Following the news, Bell took to Twitter with a message of appreciation for the city, as well as those who gave him the opportunity. He was very understanding of the move and while he is admittedly disappointed, there's no doubt that he

"This hurts, but it’s been a blessing to be here to say the least, I've enjoyed every second of this short period & gotta whole new meaning of what this city is like & it’s a great place to be," Bell wrote. "I appreciate Eric Decasta & John Harbaugh for the opportunity to be called a Raven."

It remains to be seen where Bell will end up, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will make sure to bring you all of the latest updates on this story.