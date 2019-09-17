Le'Veon Bell was one of the biggest free-agent signings of the NFL offseason and as we all know by now, he ended up going to New York to play with the Jets. Considering just how bad the Jets have been over the last decade, Bell's decision was a peculiar one although he seems pretty excited to be there. In his first game as a Jet, he picked up a touchdown but the team blew a 16-0 lead and they ended up losing. Last night, Bell put up over 100 yards total but once again the team lost, this time at the hands of the Cleveland Browns by a score of 23-3.

Fans were concerned about how Bell would react if the team got off to a bad start. Well today, Jets fans got their answer as Bell took to Twitter with some words of encouragement for his team.

"Yea, I’m frustrated things haven’t went our way. But I look at life and think, how can I complain?" Bell wrote. "I’m grateful to be in this position & to play this game."

Bell and the Jets will be in tough again next weekend when they take on the 2-0 New England Patriots who have allowed just three points in two games. Needless to say, it won't be getting easier from here on out.