Over the past couple of weeks, it has become apparent that Jamal Adams and the New York Jets are on separate sides of the equation. Adams is trying to secure a contract extension and it appears as though he isn't too happy with what the Jets are trying to give him. This has led to a ton of frustration for Adams, who has publically stated that he would like a trade elsewhere. In fact, the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, and Philadelphia Eagles are some of the teams he is reportedly interested in.

During an interview on Hot 97, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell spoke about Adams' situation with the team, noting that he actually wants to stay put. Bell claims that deep down, Adams wants to stay with the team and that he doesn't really think the Jets would deal him. Simply put, Bell expects to still be teammates with Adams come September.

At this point, it remains to be seen what will happen to Adams, although there is no denying that his relationship with the franchise has become tumultuous, to say the very least.

If you're a Jets fan, you can only hope that Bell is right about this whole situation.