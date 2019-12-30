Le'Veon Bell is one of the best running backs in the entire league although this year, his production was stymied due to a lackluster offensive line. Bell is a talented individual that any team would be lining up to sign or trade for. Unfortunately, his head coach doesn't appear to feel the same way. During the New York Jets end of the season press conference today, head coach Adam Gase was incredibly dismissive of Bell and whether or not he wanted the running back on the squad next season.

Fans were reasonably confused by Gase's answer and apparently, Bell was too. The running back took to Twitter with a gif of Michael Scott from The Office looking angrily off camera. Without even saying a word, Bell gave us a pretty good idea of how he feels although we can't know for sure.

Either way, the relationship between Bell and Gase appears to be broken which means one of two things has to happen. The Jets have to choose between trading Bell and keeping Gase. Based on how things are looking, it appears as though the Jets are going to choose their head coach. If you know anything about Gase's tenure in Miami, you would know that keeping him is a huge mistake.

Regardless, it will be interesting to see how this all plays out.