Le'Veon Bell was released by the New York Jets this past week after it became quite clear that the star running back and his head coach, Adam Gase, weren't on the same page. During the offseason, Gase was non-committal about his desire to keep Bell on the team, and it was clear that something was happening behind the scenes. This was all confirmed when the news broke that Bell would no longer be on the Jets, who let's face it, are a sinking ship right now.

Over the course of the last 24 hours, reporters throughout the NFL have been giving inside information on where Bell could end up going next. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, perhaps the biggest target for Bell, are the Kansas City Chiefs who as many already know, are huge title contenders. They already have a good running back, although Bell could add some depth to the roster. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins also seem to be in the running for the superstar.

Adding fuel to Chiefs fire, Bell recently liked a tweet that speculated about Bell going to Kansas City. As is usually the case with these types of interactions, fans got excited, even though nothing is actually confirmed.

