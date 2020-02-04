Le'Veon Bell was signed by the New York Jets last season in what was considered to be a great move in terms of bolstering their offense. Despite Bell's best efforts, the Jets were unable to get much done as their head coach Adam Gase looked downright incompetent at times. Regardless, Gase is back for another season and so is Bell. Just a couple of months ago, there was believed to be some tension between the two as Gase seemed dismissive when asked about Bell's return.

Recently, TMZ caught up with the star running back and asked him about his situation with the Jets. As he explains in the video below, everything is good with his head coach and the two have talked things out. For now, Bell is excited to get back on the field in green and white.

"Me and coach Gase had our exit meeting," Bell said. "It was fine, so we straight. Yeah, we good." Bell and the Jets are a team with potential and if quarterback Sam Darnold improves, they could certainly become a contender in the AFC East, especially if Tom Brady leaves the Patriots.

Hopefully, for Bell's sake, the Jets can improve their offense so he can go back to shining like he did in Pittsburgh.