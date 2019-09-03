One of the biggest stories in the NFL last season was Le'Veon Bell and his full-season holdout with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The pro-bowl running back felt as though the Steelers were disrespecting his talents with the deal that was on the table and ended up sitting out an entire season, much to the dismay of Steelers fans and fantasy football gamblers. During the offseason, Bell ended up leaving the Steelers and signed a deal with the New York Jets who have had some abysmal seasons as of late.

Regardless, Bell strongly believes he can get back into the form he was in just two years ago when he was racking up statistics. It remains to be seen whether or not Bell can perform up to expectations although it's clear he's pretty determined. In an interview with USA Today's Lorenzo Reyes, Bel explained how he hopes to show the Steelers the error of their ways in handling his contract.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I’m thinking I’m going to show everybody," Bell said. "I’m going to show people that, look, Pittsburgh had something special and they let it go. That’s what I’m going to go out there and do.”

Meanwhile, the Steelers have James Conner at running back who had a good season during Bell's absence and will certainly be a great pick up for fantasy owners across the country.