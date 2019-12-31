When Le'Veon Bell signed with the New York Jets prior to the season, fans felt as though it was exactly what the team needed. Bell is one of the best dual-threat running backs in the entire NFL and any team would be excited to have him. Unfortunately, the team's offensive line was fairly pedestrian and wouldn't allow him to thrive. During the team's final press conference of the year, head coach Adam Gase was fairly dismissive of Bell and didn't appear to want him back.

According to Brian Costello of The New York Post, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas isn't promising anything and says they are "going to listen" to any offers thrown their way. Douglas wasn't the GM that signed Bell so it's clear that he doesn't have very much sentimental attachment to his running back.

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

If Bell were to be traded, there would be a ton of teams looking for his services. Bell is a talent that is hard to find which means teams will be lining up to get him. Meanwhile, the Jets can always decide to keep him although his relationship with his head coach might be beyond repair, at this point.

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.