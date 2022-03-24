Le'Veon Bell's NFL career is in a strange place right now. He is currently a free agent and after a few years of bouncing from team to team, there is no guarantee that he will ever get a legit opportunity again. Many fans throughout the NFL still believe Bell has what it takes, however, he already seems pretty at peace with the fact that other endeavors are more suitable for him, at this stage of his life.

For example, Bell is gearing up to release more music, and he has even been teasing a foray into the boxing world. Many football stars have gotten into boxing as of late, and Bell has already made waves by challenging the likes of Jake Paul to a fight.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Today, a fan on Twitter asked Bell if we can expect a fight against Paul anytime soon. Bell was quick to reply to the tweet, noting that at this point, it seems like Jake is afraid to make it happen. "He don’t wanna fight me…I can’t even blame em tho, I wouldn’t wanna fight me either," Bell said.

Of course, Paul is looking to fight against much stronger opponents who actually have a boxing background. However, Bell knows how to promote himself, and perhaps this tweet will at least get him an undercard matchup.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you more updates on Bell's potential foray into boxing.