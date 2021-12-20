NFL running back Le’Veon Bell challenged Jake Paul to a fight on Twitter, Sunday, after Paul's knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Bell says its time for Paul to take on somebody who knows how to box.

"@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box," he wrote, adding in more tweets, "I’m tired of watching him out box ppl who don’t even wanna box…if he wanna boxing match, a real one, he’d fight me…period, stop fightin small dudes who can’t box... he won’t tho cuz I’m 29, I’m actually his size, an athletic background, & been boxing just as long as he has..."



Mike Stobe / Getty Images

In response, Paul told Bell to try taking on Woodley first.

"Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box," Paul replied. "How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens!!"

Woodley also clapped back at Bell: "Cause I made one mistake you think it's sweet? Don't get it fucked up homeboy."

Paul has now beaten Woodley twice, once by split decision back in August, and once by knockout on Saturday night.

Check out the back and forth on Twitter below.

