??? Le'Veon Bell Caught Bowling All Night After Jets Ruled Him Out With The Flu

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was reportedly too sick to play in the team's Week 14 victory over the Miami Dolphins, but was well enough to go bowling late Saturday night while his teammates prepared for the matchup against their division rivals. Bell was ruled out of Sunday's contest on Saturday afternoon due to the flu, but reports suggest he seemed plenty healthy at Boonton Lanes in New Jersey.

According to the New York Post, Bell was at Boonton Lanes from approximately 10:30pm on Saturday night to 1:00am, which has Jets fans wondering how sick he truly was. The Post's Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy report:

Sources said he was at Boonton Lanes, which is not far from where the Jets train in New Jersey, from around 10:30 p.m. to close to 1 a.m., when the bowling alley closed. Bell was easy to spot in orange leather pants. Bell’s party had alcohol on its table, but it was unclear if Bell himself was drinking. An eyewitness said Bell seemed to be having a good time bowling and had a driver outside keeping a white Mercedes-Benz warm for him.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday that the All-Pro running back is "pretty close to 100 percent," although it remains to be seen if he'll suit up for their Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Bell, 27, signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract, which included $27 million guaranteed, back in March. In 12 games, he has rushed for just 589 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 55 catches for 403 yards and one TD.