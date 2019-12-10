mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Le'Veon Bell Caught Bowling All Night After Jets Ruled Him Out With The Flu

By
  December 10, 2019 11:37
  938 Views
Bell too sick to play against Miami, but well enough to hit the lanes on Saturday night.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was reportedly too sick to play in the team's Week 14 victory over the Miami Dolphins, but was well enough to go bowling late Saturday night while his teammates prepared for the matchup against their division rivals. Bell was ruled out of Sunday's contest on Saturday afternoon due to the flu, but reports suggest he seemed plenty healthy at Boonton Lanes in New Jersey.

According to the New York Post, Bell was at Boonton Lanes from approximately 10:30pm on Saturday night to 1:00am, which has Jets fans wondering how sick he truly was. The Post's Brian Costello and Ryan Dunleavy report:

Sources said he was at Boonton Lanes, which is not far from where the Jets train in New Jersey, from around 10:30 p.m. to close to 1 a.m., when the bowling alley closed. Bell was easy to spot in orange leather pants.

Bell’s party had alcohol on its table, but it was unclear if Bell himself was drinking. An eyewitness said Bell seemed to be having a good time bowling and had a driver outside keeping a white Mercedes-Benz warm for him.

Head coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday that the All-Pro running back is "pretty close to 100 percent," although it remains to be seen if he'll suit up for their Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Bell, 27, signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract, which included $27 million guaranteed, back in March. In 12 games, he has rushed for just 589 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with 55 catches for 403 yards and one TD.

??? News Football Sports new york jets le'veon bell Le'Veon Bell bowling Le'Veon Bell Jets
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
??? Le'Veon Bell Caught Bowling All Night After Jets Ruled Him Out With The Flu
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject
HotNewHipHop

NEWS

TOP100

SONGS
MIXTAPES