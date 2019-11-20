New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell is fed up with the NFL's all-too-frequent "random" HGH tests and says he won't be allowing them to take his blood "with those dirty ass needles" anymore. Bell tweeted the following on Wednesday morning following his fifth random test of the season.

"I done had 5 “random” HGH blood test in 10 weeks... @NFL I’m not doing another after today, whatever y’all lookin for it obviously ain’t there & I’m not about to keep allowing y’all to stick me with those dirty ass needles..find the players who really do that HGH BS & get off me.."

According to Pro Football Talk, only 40 players in the entire league are selected for HGH blood testing each week so Bell certainly has a reason to be frustrated if he has been selected almost every other week. However, if his number does get called again and he refuses, as indicated in his tweet this morning, he will face an automatic suspension.

The 27-year old running back has rushed for 508 yards and three touchdowns, with 309 receiving yard and one TD through the air, in his first 10 games with the Jets. The team is just 3-7 but they have a very winnable slate of games to close the year. Up next for Bell and the Jets is a home game against the Oakland Raiders (6-4) this Sunday.