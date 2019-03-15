The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a rough week as they've lost two of their biggest offensive weapons in wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le'Veon Bell. Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders last Saturday, while Bell signed a 4-year $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets. While talking to the media yesterday, Bell talked about his decision to sit out last season and whether or not he has any regrets about how he went about things.

"I don't regret anything that had happened," Bell said according to ESPN. "Everything's happened for a reason. Who can say that if I played last year, you know, if I do go out and play last year on a one-year franchise tag, if I do get hurt, do I end up sitting in this position today, being with the New York Jets on a beautiful deal?"

Bell was asked about whether or not he'll be in shape for when the season starts. Despite sitting out an entire season, the running back believes he is set to have a great year.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

"I've been playing football since the age of 4 years old, every single year," he said. "The fact that I took last year off -- it sucked having to watch football -- but at the same time, from the end of December through January and February, it's the best my body has ever felt in my life. There's nothing that comes close or compares to how I feel, literally just resting and letting my body heal. ... I've got so much built up in me that it's time to let it go now."

The Pro Bowl running back will be joining a New York Jets squad that went 4-12 last season.